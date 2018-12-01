Kit Siang hits out at MCA for playing race card against DAP

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has condemned MCA’s leadership under president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong for inciting hatred among the people for DAP leaders. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has condemned MCA’s leadership under president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong for inciting hatred among the people for DAP leaders.

He demanded that Wee lead the entire party leadership in making an apology to all Malaysians at the MCA General Assembly tomorrow morning.

“Umno and PAS leaders incite Malays with the lies and falsehoods that DAP is anti-Malay and anti-Islam, and the MCA is joining Umno and PAS in this reckless, irresponsible and dangerous game of spreading lies and falsehoods that DAP is anti-Chinese,” Lim said in a statement.

He was equally upset at the politics of lies and hate during the MCA Youth Assembly today where a picture of DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was displayed with the words: ‘I am not a Chinese’.

“How low can MCA go in its attempt to regain political support? MCA leaders are being utterly irresponsible in inciting hatred among the people against DAP leaders.

“They claim to champion the Chinese and Umno claims to champion the bumiputera — but all they champion are the cronies of MCA and Umno leaders especially the Umnoputra,” Lim said.