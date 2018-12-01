Don’t stir up racial tension, Muhyiddin warns Perkasa rally after Seafield temple riots

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement today that the police will closely monitor the rally and will take action against participants and the organiser if they threatened public order and safety with statements that can cause racial tension. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA — Participants of a rally organised by Malay rights group Perkasa in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, tomorrow have been warned not to make any inflammatory racial statements in the wake of the riots at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Seafield.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement today that the police will closely monitor the rally and will take action against participants and the organiser if they threatened public order and safety with statements that can cause racial tension.

“Our country has recently witnessed the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Seafield which has caused anxiety in our multi-racial society.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of all parties to ensure that nothing is done that will stir up the situation which is now under control,” Muhyiddin said in the statement posted on his Facebook page.

“I believe that Perkasa under a responsible leadership, will always uphold the rule of law, the harmony between the people as well as the peace and security of the country,” he said.

Perkasa is holding the ‘Perkasa Jihad Assembly’ at noon as part of its ninth annual general meeting.

The fracas at the temple, which occurred last Monday and Tuesday morning, was triggered by disagreements over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple.

A fireman, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, was seriously injured in the incident and currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Several security personnel and bystanders were also injured in the incident, which also resulted in the damage of several vehicles and business premises.