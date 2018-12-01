Express Rail Link wins Project of the Year award at Global AirRail Awards

The new KLIA Ekspres train is seen during its launch in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) has won the Project of the Year 2018 award at the recent Global AirRail Awards 2018 in London.

ERL, the operator of the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services, had previously won the Global AirRail’s AirRail Link of the Year in 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2012.

ERL Chief Executive Officer Noormah Mohd Noor said the company was thrilled and proud that its new fleet of trains won the Project of the Year award.

“These current enhanced trains have better features, comfort and efficiency, and will definitely encourage more people to use rail transportation, thus supporting the government’s effort to promote public transportation,” she said in a statement.

The Global AirRail Awards is organised by the Global AirRail Alliance (GARA), an organisation that promotes rail access to airports, discusses policy guidelines and recommendations for greater air and rail integration. — Bernama