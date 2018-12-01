Dr M arrives in Bintulu

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

BINTULU, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the Bintulu Airport in a special aircraft at 5.55pm today.

Dr Mahathir, will be launching Sarawak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) at the Bintulu Civic Centre here tonight. He is accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

He was met on arrival by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman as well a horde of party members and supporters.

Also present was Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Talib Zulpilip, who represented the Sarawak government.

Dr Mahathir is also chairman of PH, which is made up of Bersatu, DAP, PKR and Amanah, as well as chairman of Bersatu.

This is Dr Mahathir’s first visit to the oil and gas town of Bintulu since he assumed the prime ministership for the second time after the 14th general election on May 9.

He is scheduled to depart for the federal capital tomorrow morning. — Bernama