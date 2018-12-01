Natalie Portman goes glitzy pop star in trailer of 'Vox Lux' (VIDEO)

Natalie Portman plays a pop star with a violent past in the upcoming film 'Vox Lux'— AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — Natalie Portman as a pop star? That’s the sell for upcoming drama Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman.

Portman plays a pop star, Celeste Montgomery trying to deal with career scandals and drama, after her unlikely star turn as a teenager.

In the film Portman’s character along with her sister Eleanor “Ellie” Montgomery survive a violent tragedy and in the aftermath write a song about their experience, launching them to dubious fame.

Jude Law plays their passionate manager, while Raffey Cassidy and Stacy Martin play the teenage versions of the sisters.

The trailer is melancholy, dark and a bit brooding but teases at some great mystery. Watch it below.