IGP visits temple site after riots

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks at the Royal Malaysia Police College of Kuala Lumpur on November 29, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 1 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today visited the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple site in USJ 25 here.

Mohamad Fuzi arrived at 3.50pm and met some of the devotees of the temple and thereafter visited the police’s tent erected there which acts as the command and control centre for security operations in the area in the wake of the riots that took place there early Monday and early Tuesday.

However, he did not speak to pressmen. Pressmen have camped there since the riots broke out.

Mohamad Fuzi left about 10 minutes later.

There is still a heavy presence of police and Federal Reserve Unit personnel although things have been calm since Wednesday.

Six FRU trucks and a water cannon were still stationed there this afternoon.

The rioting left six civilians, a policeman and a fireman injured, the fireman critically, apart from properties damaged.

The fireman Mohd Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, is currently receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

The problem arose after some hired thugs seized control of the temple, which was due for relocation, early Tuesday. Enraged devotees went after them and there was a breakdown of law and order there till the next day.

However, police had the situation under control since then. — Beranam