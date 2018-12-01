Police: Six more detained in connection to temple riots

Several car wreckages were torched by the protesters that have gathered near the Sri Maha Mariamman temple compound as the protest enter its second day November 27, 2018. Police detained six more in connection to the riots. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The police have detained another six individuals today in connection to the recent rioting incidents at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the six were arrested around the Klang Valley, and this brought the total number of people arrested so far, to 48.

“We are still conducting further investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said there were another 12 arrests made in connection to the case, bringing the total number of arrests to 42, up from the 30 individuals initially announced by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The incidents which occurred early Monday and Tuesday following a dispute over the relocation of the temple, also resulted in severe injuries to fireman Mohd Adib Mohd Kassim, who is currently being treated at the National Heart Institute.

The incidents also caused injuries to several security personnel as well as members of the public, besides the destruction of several vehicles and business premises as well as disruption of public order. — Bernama