MCA to decide tomorrow whether to leave BN

Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said MCA will decide at its annual general assembly tomorrow on whether the party will remain or quit BN or push for the coalition’s dissolution. — Picture by Farhan Najib Yusoff

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — MCA will decide at its annual general assembly tomorrow on whether the party will remain or quit Barisan Nasional (BN) or push for the coalition’s dissolution, said MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

He said the Chinese community opines that MCA should leave BN even though MCA, as a founding partner of BN, has stand together through “thick and thin” with UMNO and MIC since independence.

“At a time when BN is at its weakest point after an unprecedented heavy defeat in the 14th General Election (GE14), questions arise whether MCA should leave BN or to request for the dissolution of BN through MCA’s position as a founding member of BN... this is the choice MCA members have to decide for the future,” he said when officiating the MCA Youth annual general assembly here, today.

Mah said if BN is dissolved, component parties would be free to cooperate with other parties to form a new alliance later.

On Pakatan Harapan (PH), he said the coalition had failed to serve the people, six months after GE14 and DAP which received 95 per cent of Chinese support, had used their power after winning the election to attack MCA instead.

Meanwhile MCA secretary-general Datin Chew Mei Fun urged the government to reconsider giving grants to Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) as carried by the previous government.

She said the allocation was important to assist poor and less fortunate students to continue studying in the two institutions.

“The provision of allocations should be provided fairly as given other institutions so as to be fair to all parties,” she said at a media conference after opening the 43rd Wanita MCA annual general meeting at Wisma MCA here today. — Bernama