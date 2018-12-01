Education Ministry: UKM vice-chancellor’s contract has nothing to do with discourse controversy

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik thanked UKM vice-chancellor Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan for his contribution in leading the university since 2014. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — The contract situation of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) vice-chancellor Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan which expires at the end of this year, has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding the cancellation of a discourse program involving social activist Hishammuddin Rais as reported by the media.

The Education Ministry (KPM) in a statement today explained that Noor Azlan’s tenure is set to end on December 31, 2018, as per the terms of the current contract.

“In fact, measures to identify a replacement candidate have also been done over the past few months.

“Therefore, the ministry is seeking the cooperation of the media to avoid reporting inaccurate facts to avoid any confusion,” he said.

KPM said its Minister Dr Maszlee Malik also thanked Noor Azlan for his contribution in leading the university since 2014.

The media recently reported that Noor Azlan’s services as UKM Vice-Chancellor will be terminated at the end of this year following the controversy which saw him preventing a discourse involving Hishamuddin Rais to be held at the university. — Bernama