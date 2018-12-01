Melon Music Awards streams live to K-pop fans the world over tonight

BTS, the current biggest K-pop band in the world, will be attending.— Melon Music Awards screencap

SEOUL, Dec 1 — The end of the year means it’s award show time in Korea. One of the biggest events this year is happening tonight, namely the Melon Music Awards.

Melon’s music streaming app is the most popular in South Korea, with chart success generally being gauged at your success on Melon. Even charting on Melon at debut can be a challenge in South Korea’s highly competitive music industry.

Attending the event will be popular acts such as BigHit’s BTS, girl group sensation BlackPink, Wanna One, iKON, BTOB, A Pink and Bolbbalgan4/

Even if you’re not in South Korea right now, you can stream the awards live and catch your favourite acts performing as well as receiving awards. Tune in either via the JOOX app or do a quick search on YouTube for livestreams.

The Melon Music Awards start at 7PM KST (6PM Malaysian Time) and will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome.