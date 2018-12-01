Minister says public transport service will be reviewed

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Transport Ministry will review the transportation system available for public use nationwide. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Transport Ministry will review the transportation system available for public use nationwide, in efforts to identify weaknesses and improve services for the well-being of the people.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said among measures being planned by the ministry were to introduce bus services connecting urban and rural areas and to standardise e-hailing and taxi service regulatory requirements.

“Other efforts include improving on the e-hailing and taxi service industry and reviewing existing bus services within cities or towns across the country,” he said at the launch of My100 and My50 unlimited travel pass by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today.

Loke added that action would also be taken to improve the safety of road users by enforcing installation and use of safety belts on all new express and tour bus seats.

“I have also announced a mandatory requirement for all buses to be equipped with the retarder braking system and speed de-limiter device,” he said.

Loke added that higher penalty would be imposed to deter hardcore traffic offenders from violating road traffic rules.

Later in a press conference the minister said action would be taken against e-hailing service drivers who refused to obtain the public service vehicle (PSV) licence by July next year and the ministry would not compromise on the matter. — Bernama