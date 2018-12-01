Mujahid: No compromise for those who misappropriate funds

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government will not spare those found guilty for misappropriation of funds, especially if it involves the people’s money. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The government will not spare those found guilty for misappropriation of funds, especially if it involves the people’s money.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said this in a statement today following police reports lodged by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) against the fund board’s former top officials and staff.

“If the parties are found guilty, they need to be brought to justice to restore the people’s confidence in TH,” he said.

Yesterday, TH had lodged two police reports against its former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former chief executive officers Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, as well as senior management staff.

The senior staff in question are chief operating officer Datuk Adi Azuan Abdul Ghani, chief financial officer Datuk Rozaida Omar, legal adviser Hazlina Mohd Khalid and senior general manager for corporate services and real estate Rifina Md Ariff.

The first report involves Yayasan Tabung Haji’s (YTH) 2017 programme where funds totalling over RM22 million were allegedly disbursed for activities with political inclinations.

The second report against Ismee, Hazlinda and Rifina related to alleged misrepresentations and withholding of material information involving TH’s 2012 sale of 95 per cent shareholdings in PT TH Indo Plantations held by two of its subsidiaries, namely TH Indopalms Sdn Bhd (THI) and TH Indo Industries Sdn Bhd (THII), to PT Borneo Pacific (PT Borneo) for US$910 million (RM3.8 billion). — Bernama