Edutech Day to promote Perak as a digital hub for education

SNS Network (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Ko Yun Hung (right) receives a memento from Ipoh City councillor Puteri Holijah Muhamad Rali during the opening of Hari Edutech at Angsana Mall, Ipoh December 1, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 1 — The inaugural Edutech Day at Spacepark, Angsana Mall here today and tomorrow shines the spotlight on Perak as a digital hub, especially for education.

Ipoh City councillor Wong Kar Keat said the event will be a catalyst for education development through innovation and technology.

“It also gives the public an insight into the latest technology in education,” he said when opening the event today.

Wong hoped that Edutech Day would be a benchmark for similar events to be held in Perak.

“The younger generation is lucky today as they could use technology in education. It is hoped that technology would give them positive impact in whatever fields they are involved in,” he said.

Organising committee spokesman Noor Zulfa Noor Anuar said through the event, digital education can be further promoted.

Zulfa said visitors can look forward to a host of events during Edutech Day.

“Aside from exhibition on technology, there is also e-sport, children’s drawing competition and smart learning class,” he said.

Ko Yun Hung, the managing director of SNS Network (M) Sdn Bhd, one of the sponsors of the event, hoped the public would take full advantage of the Edutech Day.

“We showcase our smart classroom solution for schools, colleges and universities,” he said, adding that it received positive response from visitors so far.

There is also Adobe lessons for visitors, he pointed out.

Edutech Day is opened from 10am to 10pm. It features 20 booth.

It is organised by Spacepark, Angsana Mall and Gen8.