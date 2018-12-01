Villa to rejoin Iniesta at Vissel Kobe in Japan

File photo of David Villa in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 8, 2013. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 1 — Former Spain and Barcelona striker David Villa announced today that he has signed with J-League’s Vissel Kobe, joining his former teammate Andres Iniesta.

Villa tweeted a video, showing his successful work with New York City FC, before receiving a phone call that took him to Japan.

“Hola Japon. Hola Vissel Kobe,” he said in the clip, which showed him in the J-League club’s crimson jersey.

The 36-year-old forward is the latest high-profile acquisition by Vissel in the western Japanese port city of Kobe.

The outfit — owned by Japanese tech billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani — acquired Iniesta earlier this year after signing former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski in 2017.

Villa, the all-time leading goalscorer in Spanish national team history, joined New York City in 2014 from Atletico Madrid following successful seasons with Barcelona and Valencia. — AFP