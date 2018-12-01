Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Villa to rejoin Iniesta at Vissel Kobe in Japan

Published 30 minutes ago on 01 December 2018

File photo of David Villa in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 8, 2013. — Reuters pic
File photo of David Villa in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 8, 2013. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 1 — Former Spain and Barcelona striker David Villa announced today that he has signed with J-League’s Vissel Kobe, joining his former teammate Andres Iniesta.

Villa tweeted a video, showing his successful work with New York City FC, before receiving a phone call that took him to Japan.

“Hola Japon. Hola Vissel Kobe,” he said in the clip, which showed him in the J-League club’s crimson jersey.

The 36-year-old forward is the latest high-profile acquisition by Vissel in the western Japanese port city of Kobe.

The outfit — owned by Japanese tech billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani — acquired Iniesta earlier this year after signing former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski in 2017.

Villa, the all-time leading goalscorer in Spanish national team history, joined New York City in 2014 from Atletico Madrid following successful seasons with Barcelona and Valencia.  — AFP

Related Articles

In Sports