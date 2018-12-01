iPhone 7 Plus 128GB now going for RM2,499

If you don't mind an older phone, the iPhone 7 Plus is going for a huge discount. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Looking for a new iPhone 7 Plus with a larger storage? Machines are now having a promo where you can get the 128GB version with a hefty RM700 discount.

Officially priced at RM3,199, the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB can now be yours at RM2,499. That’s quite a significant price cut considering the base iPhone 7 Plus 32GB model is officially selling at RM2,749.

At the moment, it appears that this promo pricing is only available for the black variant. The other options such as Rose Gold, Gold and Silver are still priced at RM3,199.

To recap, the iPhone 7 Plus features a 5.5″ Full HD display and it is powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion Chip. This is Apple’s first dual camera smartphone with two 12MP cameras that offer 2X optical zoom. The iPhone 7 Plus is also the first iPhone to ditch the headphone jack and it comes with IP67 dust and water resistance.

If you’re interested, you can check out Machine’s online store. -- SoyaCincau