Attention, please. This is your final announcement at KLIA and klia2

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Public announcements of flight information at the KLIA and klia2 were discontinued today as part of the global “silent airport” initiative, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd said.

The airport operator said the termination of such announcements will also include passenger calls.

“Boarding call announcements and public paging for passengers service will stop completely effective 1 December 2018.

“We advise all passengers to refer to the Flight Information Display Screens (FIDS) or speak to our Airport CARE Ambassadors for assistance,” it said on its Facebook page.

The rise of global travel and the diversity of languages spoken by travellers have led to noise pollution in the form of repeated announcements of the same information in all major languages used at airports.

This prompted a movement towards so-called “silent airports” where boarding calls and other non-essential announcement are no longer publicly made.

Among early adopters of the movement include London City Airport, Helsinki Airport, and Barcelona El Prat, among others in Europe.

India’s Chennai and Pune airports are both silent while Singapore’s Changi Airport went silent earlier this year.