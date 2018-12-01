Hit by poison pen note, BFM 89.9 says did not find evidence of sexual harassment alleged

The anonymous email from a person purporting to be a female employee at the station began circulating this week, alleging cover-ups by the management of sexual harassment at BFM. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Business radio station BFM 89.9 said it has examined anonymous claims of sexual harassment at its workplace and found no indications that the allegations within were factual.

BFM founder Malek Ali also said his organisation took workplace sexual harassment and misconduct seriously, with internal investigations initiated whenever one is made.

"Our practice has been to offer employees discretion and fairness, and we take action when we learn of unacceptable behaviour," he said in a statement.

As an added precaution in response to the anonymous letter sent to various news outlets, Malek disclosed that BFM is reviewing its reporting mechanism to ensure continued access to safe channels for such matters to be reported and addressed.

"We continue to look for ways to improve our workplace to support and protect any member who comes forward with information or allegations about misconduct, and are committed to providing a safe environment in which all members of our community can work without fear and threat of sexual harassment," he said.

The anonymous email from a person purporting to be a female employee at the station began circulating this week, alleging cover-ups by the management of sexual harassment at BFM.

It also included an allegation of a sexual assault against an unidentified employee, although it did not state if the alleged crime was reported to the authorities.

However, the writer asserted that the attacker was dismissed as a result.

The letter also contained allegations of widespread sexual harassment and inappropriate language used in conversations and text messaging.

The person further claimed that the senior management at the firm failed to take action against those who allegedly indulged in such behaviour.

Although the writer asserted that she approached unnamed civil society groups in an attempt to report this, she claimed that they did not believe her as they were aligned with the station’s views.