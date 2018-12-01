Readers bid poignant farewell to Malay Mail newspaper, look to digital future

Segar says he remembers Malay Mail fondly in its previous format as an afternoon paper. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The final edition of Malay Mail’s122-year-old newspaper hit newsstands today, leaving loyal readers with a sense of loss and sadness.

Former civil servant Segar Appoo, 63, said he was a regular reader of the Malay Mail since the age of 45.

Segar remembers Malay Mail fondly in its previous format as an afternoon paper that was sold at noon and carried all the latest news including on sports.

“It had many advertisements and the latest news. I like it,” the retiree told Malay Mail when met while buying his copy from a news vendor here.

“I’m sad, because when we always read it, when it is no more, it is as if we lost something,” he added.

While saying that he would read Malay Mail digitally, Segar said he did want to see it continue as a newspaper.

Annan buys a copy of the final edition of the Malay Mail newspaper in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Petaling Jaya December 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Another long-time reader Annan Krishnan, 58, said he was sad to see Malay Mail end its print run.

“I liked it because previously it came out in the afternoon and the news for that day comes in the afternoon,” he said, adding that he continued to read the paper after Malay Mail’s brief interruption in print for several years in the past.

But Annan remained hopeful, pointing out that physical books have so far managed to survive despite predictions of their doom.

“It’s a bit sad, pity not many are reading (the newspaper). Maybe in the future, it will return.

“They said books are going to die off too, but books have made a comeback now, everyone buys books — hardcopies and in libraries,” he said.

While saying he will continue to read Malay Mail on its website, Annan still prefers to read newspapers while having a cup of coffee as opposed to using his smartphone, which he said is more suited for those “on the go”.

Khalid Yunos, 56, a diligent Malay Mail reader, said he was upset but optimistic about the news.

Khalid holds up a copy of the final edition of the Malay Mail newspaper. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“Sad and hopeful because it’s a new age of publication which is going digital, sad that the old format is going out,” he told Malay Mail when met.

When asked if he would continue to read Malay Mail online, he said: “God-willing, I usually read online first then I buy.”

Shahridan Faiez, 50, said he read the Malay Mail newspaper daily and was sad to see it go.

“I am sad because it is not only an influential newspaper, it can also be said to be a historic institution, because it has been with Malaysians for over one hundred years,” he said.

While Malay Mail’s news will continue to be available online, Shahridan said he likes to read newspapers while having teh tarik and roti canai.

When asked if he hoped that Malay Mail would one day return in print, Shahridan was pragmatic and said the key thing would be the maintaining of quality.

“No, we have to go with the developments and flows of the time, so if digital is the latest way, we just follow it.

“Most importantly, it fits our lifestyle. The important thing is that the quality of its content is not affected, the quality of reporting and stories is not affected, that is most important,” he said.

“This is historic, have to keep it and frame it,” he said, referring to his copy of the 60-page commemorative edition of Malay Mail that is also the newspaper’s final edition.

Malay Mail started in 1896 and would have turned 122 on December 14.