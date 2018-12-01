At Seafield temple, a picture of calm

Hindu devotees pray at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple November 29, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, Dec 1 — It is peaceful and calm at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25 here, as visitors were seen performing their religious rituals as usual.

As at 11am, a check by Bernama found a bigger crowd of Hindu devotees present at the temple as compared to yesterday.

There was slight traffic congestion along the Damansara-Puchong (LDP) Highway leading to the temple and traffic police were present to ease traffic flow.

According to a visitor, J. Kaliammah, 54, she came to the temple for prayers as usual and was not deterred by the rioting incidents which occurred early Monday and Tuesday.

“We feel safe to be here as the police and Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel are present to monitor the situation,” she said.

Another visitor K. Kanniappan, 62, said he was grateful that the police and FRU personnel are around to maintain public order.

“I wish to thank the security forces for their presence to ensure visitors’ safety while performing their rituals at the temple,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

Seven FRU trucks and police personnel are still stationed near the site although the situation has eased and things are back to normal.

The rioting which occurred at the temple last Monday and Tuesday morning were over the relocation of the 100-year-old temple.

Several security personnel and bystanders were injured in the incident which also led to rioters vandalising vehicles and the nearby business premises. — Bernama