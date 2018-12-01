Dr M: Proton and Perodua should produce vehicles for export

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for the launch of the My100 and My50 travel passes at KL Sentral December 1, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Proton and Perodua car manufacturers should produce vehicles that can be accepted in the international market, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said this would counter the negative perception by some Malaysians on the quality of locally-made cars.

“Local car manufacturers should design a car that can be exported. In Malaysia, it appears that Malaysians do not believe Malaysian-made cars can be good, so they (manufacturers) have to export,” he added.

Dr Mahathir was met by reporters when he visited the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2018 (KLIMS’18) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here today.

The prime minister said what he observed during the visit was that the vehicles displayed had the latest design.

“Even the Proton cars seem to have changes and progress,” said Dr Mahathir, who was accompanied by Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) president Datuk Aishah Ahmad during the 45 minute-visit to the motor show.

Meanwhile, Aishah said more than over 200,000 visitors had visited KLIMS’18 so far.

The 10-day exhibition ends tomorrow. — Bernama