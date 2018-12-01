Trump hails George HW Bush’s ‘unflappable leadership’

Former US President George HW Bush arrives on the field to do the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, February 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 — US President Donald Trump today paid tribute to late former leader George HW Bush, praising his lifetime of service to the nation and “unflappable leadership” during the waning days of the Cold War.

“Melania and I join with a grieving nation to mourn the loss of former president George HW Bush,” Trump said in a statement from Buenos Aires, where he was attending the G20 summit.

“Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service.” — AFP