DAP eyeing Cameron Highlands by-election, Guan Eng says

Lim said he has asked the DAP candidate for the seat in the last general election, M. Manogaran, to mobilise the party’s election machinery for the by-election. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 1 — DAP intends to contest in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election as it is the party’s traditional seat, said its secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng.

Lim, who is also Finance Minister, said he would inform the matter (to contest) to Pakatan Harapan.

“Yes, certainly DAP will contest (Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat). We will inform Pakatan Harapan and since it is traditionally a DAP seat, it will be contested by a DAP candidate,” he told reporters after launching the “Smart Green Community” programme at Tapak Pertanian Dalam Bandar Lebuh Padang Tembak, Air Itam here today.

Lim said this when asked whether DAP would fielding its candidate for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat following the Election Court’s decision yesterday in declaring the Barisan Nasional (BN) victory for the seat in the last general election was null and void.

Judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi , in her judgment yesterday, held that corrupt practices had been proven to have been committed with the knowledge and consent of Cameron Highlands MP Datuk C. Sivarraajh (who is the respondent) in the election, namely giving of money to voters to induce them to vote for BN.

Lim said he had asked the DAP candidate for the seat in the last general election, M. Manogaran, to mobilise the party’s election machinery for the by-election.

“But I’m made to understand that they (Barisan Nasional) will appeal against the court’s decision, so we will wait for the decision,” he added.

Manogaran, 59, filed the election petition last June 4 seeking a declaration that the GE14 results for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat was null and void as it violated the Election Offences Act 1954, claiming that Sivarraajh had allegedly bribed voters from the Orang Asli community to vote for him. — Bernama