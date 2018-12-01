Naza revs up KLIMS with new Peugeot, Citroën, Kia models

Visitors to KLIMS 2018 will get to preview premium European marque DS Automobiles' new luxury SUV model called the All-New DS 7 Crossback. — Picture courtesy of Naza

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Naza Automotive Group will showcase the latest models from European carmakers Peugeot, DS and Citroën as well as Korea’s Kia at Malaysia’s premier automotive event, the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS),

Naza Automotive Group, which is the automotive division of the Naza group of companies, announced its impressive line-up of car models that visitors will get a chance to see at the ongoing KLIMS 2018.

Naza’s subsidiary Nasim Sdn Bhd, which is the official local distributor for Peugeot and custodian of the brand in Malaysia, will display the Peugeot 3008 SUV that was crowned “the European Car of the Year 2017” and the seven-seater Peugeot 5008 SUV.

The company will also showcase the Peugeot 308 GTi hot hatch that was engineered and designed by Peugeot’s motorsport division Peugeot Sport, as well as an upgraded variant of Peugeot’s best-selling model in Malaysia which is dubbed the New 308 THP.

“Visitors to the Peugeot booth will get to try out a racing simulator and Virtual Reality experience, apart from being able to take advantage of their Autovaganza year-end promotions with rebates up to RM12,000 and free gifts with purchase,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

Sneak peek

Visitors to KLIMS 2018 will also get to preview premium European marquee DS Automobiles’ new luxury SUV model called the All-New DS 7 Crossback, ahead of its local debut in 2019.

The car, distributed by Naza Euro Motors, is said to have a distinctive look and have premium features such as a clock by luxury watchmaker BRM.

The DS brand’s global best-seller DS 5 will also be on display at the event.

Naza Euro Motors, which is Citroën’s official Malaysian distributor, will debut locally the New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV at KLIMS 2018.

“Visitors to the booth stand a chance to be prominently featured on their special ‘media wall’ when they pose and snap a photo with the New C3 Aircross,” Naza said.

Citroën’s newly-launched New Grand C4 Spacetourer seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) will also be on display there.

Kia’s official local distributor Naza Kia Malaysia will present the full line-up of models by the Korean car-maker, including its sports sedan Kia Stinger which is said to be the marque’s fastest model.

Kia’s freshly-introduced models named the New Optima GT, sports utility vehicle New Sorento, New Grand Carnival will be on display, as well as the company’s Kia Sportage GT and the New Picanto GT-Line which is a racing-inspired variant of the Picanto range.

The KLIMS 2018, which also features motorcycles and car accessories, is being held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and will end tomorrow.