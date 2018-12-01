Hublot creates a new timepiece in honor of José Mourinho

The ‘Big Bang Unico Special One’ watch by Hublot. — Picture courtesy of Hublot

BASEL, Dec 1 — The Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot presents a new timepiece endorsed by football manager José Mourinho, which will be produced in a limited edition of 200 copies.

The new watch christened “Big Bang Unico Special One” in honour of Manchester United manager José Mourinho, whose nickname is “The Special One,” features a welter of details inspired by the taste and personal style of the Portuguese football genius. The dominant colour of the timepiece, a deep blue, is the football strategist’s favorite shade, and always a feature of his carefully chosen outfits.

Blue features on the bezel and 45-mm micro-blasted ceramic case, and the skeleton dial, which is also matte blue, features touches of black and red, a colour that Mourinho says adds character.

The black-plated appliques are enlivened with fluorescent touches of red, and red stitching also features on the rubber-lined blue alligator strap.

Powered by Hublot’s famous self-winding UNICO manufacture flyback chronograph movement, the calibre HUB1242, the model, which is presented in a limited edition of only 200 copies, offers a power reserve of 72 hours. — AFP-Relaxnews