Offset confirms his first solo album will be be released on December 14

Offset will be the third member of Migos to release a solo album. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — The rapper best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos has announced that his first ever solo album will hit stores on December 14.

In the columns of the New York Times, the rapper has officially confirmed that his first album will be released on December 14, which is also the date of his 27th birthday.

The launch will make him the third member of Migos to drop a solo album, hot on the heels of Quavo, who released QUAVO HUNCHO in October of this year, and Takeoff, whose The Last Rocket went on sale in early November.

The title of the Offset opus has yet to be disclosed.

As for Migos, the group is reported to be working on a new album due out next year. — AFP-Relaxnews