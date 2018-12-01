Elderly man in Singapore hospitalised after consuming health product for knee ailment

The Health Sciences Authority has issued a warning to consumers, asking them to avoid three health products due to potent undeclared ingredients. — Picture courtesy of Health Sciences Authority via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — A man in his 70s who consumed health products bought off the streets in Geylang and Chinatown had to be hospitalised after developing symptoms related to Cushing’s syndrome, which is caused by long-term steroid consumption.

Symptoms of the disease include a “moon” face, thin limbs, thinning of the skin and easy bruising.

The elderly man had bought “Pil Raja Urat Asli”, which contained fraudulently added dexamethasone, from illegal street peddlers to relieve pain in his knee. Dexamethasone is a potent steroid and is usually prescribed for inflammatory conditions and should only be used under strict medical supervision. The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) noted in a press release yesterday that long-term unsupervised use of oral steroids can cause increased blood glucose levels which may lead to diabetes, as well as high blood pressure, cataracts, muscular and bone disorders, an increased risk of infections, and Cushing’s syndrome.

The health authority warned the public not to buy or consume the product and consumers who have taken it are advised to see a doctor as soon as possible. The HSA noted that the steroid it contains can cause serious withdrawal symptoms if discontinued without medical supervision.

The HSA also issued health warnings on two other products found to contain undeclared potent medicinal ingredients, including a banned substance for weight loss.

The other products are “XXS xtraxtrasmall” and “Best Nutrition Products Diabotica 500mg Capsules”.

“XXS xtraxtrasmall”, which is sold online, contains sibutramine, a prescription medication for weight loss that has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

“Best Nutrition Products Diabotica 500mg Capsules” — sold at local retail outlets — was found to contain mycophenolic acid, which can cause gastrointestinal side effects including abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhoea and infections.

The HSA discovered the illegal products after conducting product quality surveillance, and investigations following reports of adverse reactions.

Those who have consumed these products should also stop taking them immediately and consult a doctor if feeling unwell, the HSA said.

Consumers should also be wary of health products that promise quick and miraculous effects, or carry exaggerated claims such as “unexpectedly good result from the first day” as claimed in “XXS xtraxtrasmall”, the HSA added.

It also urged consumers to avoid buying health products from street peddlers and to exercise caution when buying such items online.

Any individual who supplies illegal health products is liable to prosecution, and if convicted, could face a jail term of up to three years, and/or fined up to S$100,000 (RM304,615). — TODAY