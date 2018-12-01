Race issue or not? PAS in two minds about Seafield temple riots

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks at an ICERD protest in Kampung Gajah, Perak November 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang insisted yesterday that the riots near a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya were unequivocally not a racial matter.

However, the PAS president’s message did not reach the party’s organ, Harakah.

On the same day that Hadi spoke on Facebook to distance the anti-ICERD “thanksgiving” rally on Dec 8 from the unrest at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25 earlier this week, Harakah ran a piece accusing Putrajaya of not preventing racial strife.

The riots left vehicles destroyed and property damaged while over 40 people have been arrested. A rescue worker attacked during the second day of the violence also remains severely injured in hospital.

“The Pakatan Harapan government is seen as failing to handle racial sentiments to the point that there exists various issues including the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya.

“The issue occurred even as the PH desire to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) is still hotly discussed,” the article read.

In contrast, Hadi stressed yesterday that there was no link between the two.

He said that since the two matters were unrelated, PAS will proceed with the “thanksgiving” in view of what he described as disarray within the ruling PH coalition.

Hadi’s version matches the authorities’ explanation that the temple issue was a criminal matter and not racial in nature.

The rally was initially planned as a joint protest by PAS and Umno against the government’s plan to ratify the ICERD, which detractors alleged would have erased the special privileges of the Bumiputra class.

After Putrajaya abandoned its intention, the event morphed into a “thanksgiving” rally.

Authorities have repeatedly urged PAS and Umno not to proceed with it, saying it was moot given that the government was no longer planning to adopt the ICERD.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz also said he will not join the rally as he was satisfied with the government’s announcement that it will not ratify the convention.