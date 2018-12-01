YouTube has added a Stories feature that only popular creators can use

YouTube rolls out YouTube Stories for creators with 10,000 or more subscribers. — Picture courtesy of YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 1 — Just like Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, YouTube, too, is rolling out a Stories feature to users — but only if you have at least 10,000 subscribers.

On Thursday, YouTube began rolling out a mobile platform feature reminiscent of the highly-trendy Snapchat Stories — a feature that basically all the most popular social media platforms have created their own version of.

The YouTube rendition, however, which was first announced back in 2017, is not available for everybody. Only if you have 10,000 subscribers or more will you be able to utilise this extra which appears to be designed for channel promotion and community engagement.

Each story stays up for just seven days, the span during which viewers can comment, ask questions, and give a thumbs up or thumbs down, and appears to both subscribers and non-subscribers. The story poster, though, can only respond with either an image or a video.

To make a story, eligible creators now have the option to "Create Story" by tapping on the video camera icon within the mobile application. — AFP-Relaxnews