Colin Farrell joins Guy Ritchie’s ‘Toff Guys’

Irish actor Colin Farrell, pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — Farrell will join an all-star cast including Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming crime drama.

The film follows a British drug lord (Matthew McConaughey) as he tries to sell off his successful drug empire to a family of Oklahoma billionaires.

Farrell will play a character named Coach who trains MMA fighters.

It was reported earlier this week that Michelle Dockery would replace Kate Beckinsale as the wife of McConaughey’s character.

Jeremy Strong is playing a character listed on IMDB as “Cannabis Kingpin Mathew,” and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) is taking on the role of a Vietnamese gangster. Hugh Grant is also on board to play a blackmailing journalist.

Ritchie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

Farrell will next be seen in Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo, which opens March 29. Dockery is reprising her TV role as Lady Mary Crawley in the film version of Downton Abbey, currently in post-production. — AFP-Relaxnews