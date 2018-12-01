Colin Farrell joins Guy Ritchie’s ‘Toff Guys’

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — Farrell will join an all-star cast including Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming crime drama.
The film follows a British drug lord (Matthew McConaughey) as he tries to sell off his successful drug empire to a family of Oklahoma billionaires.
Farrell will play a character named Coach who trains MMA fighters.
It was reported earlier this week that Michelle Dockery would replace Kate Beckinsale as the wife of McConaughey’s character.
Jeremy Strong is playing a character listed on IMDB as “Cannabis Kingpin Mathew,” and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) is taking on the role of a Vietnamese gangster. Hugh Grant is also on board to play a blackmailing journalist.
Ritchie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.
Farrell will next be seen in Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo, which opens March 29. Dockery is reprising her TV role as Lady Mary Crawley in the film version of Downton Abbey, currently in post-production. — AFP-Relaxnews