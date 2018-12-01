Mopar brings over 200 new ways to soup up your 2020 Jeep pickup

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon gets customised for Los Angeles Auto Show. — Picture courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — At the LA Auto Show on Thursday Jeep showed off a Mopar-modified 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with a two-inch lift, tube doors, and five-spoke wheels.

It’s no surprise that following the debut of the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, Jeep announced a heap of accompanying Mopar accessories to deck the pick-up out. With a handful of the 200+ new products, the Gladiator Rubicon on display at the LA Auto Show got the open-air treatment, all with soon-to-be commercially available Mopar products.

More specifically, this Gladiator Rubicon was outfitted with 5-inch and 7-inch off-road LED lights, a 2-inch lift kit bringing the truck’s ground clearance to over a foot in height, and rock rails for the extreme off-roader. The doors were replaced with tube doors and the roof with a mesh bonnet for the ultimate open-air experience.

A new set of five-spoke wheels ousted the original set, and the front-end was equipped with a blacked-out Mopar grille and windshield tie-down straps. The bed of the truck sports cross rails that work with a Mopar bike carrier to secure two bikes in the rear.

The Gladiator was designed to be redesigned by customers, and Mopar is right beside the company helping customers make their vehicles as unique as they are, whatever lifestyle they may live. Plus, the bed was fashioned with lockable, dual-sliding drawers to enhance utility. To personalize the interior and make it more explorer-friendly, the seats were replaced with a more durable Katzkin leather version, Mopar grab handles were fixed to the sports bar, and all-weather floor mats were included to protect the carpet.

These are just a handful of the new products that Mopar created for the model. To name a few more, you could further customize your Jeep truck with ramps, bedliners, tonneau covers, side and hood graphics, and a different bumper.

Most of these 2020 Jeep Gladiator parts and accessories will be available with the launch of the truck during the second quarter of 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews