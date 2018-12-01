Eric Bana to star in ‘The Dry’

Eric Bana was seen in the thriller 'The Forgiven', with Forest Whitaker, this year. — AFP Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — The Australian actor will play the lead role of Federal Agent Aaron Falk in the thriller The Dry, inspired by the novel of the same name by Jane Harper, reports the American press. The feature, which will be shot on location near Melbourne, Australia, in 2019, will be released in theaters in January 2020.

The Dry tells the tale of Falk’s return to his native town near Melbourne, Australia, to attend the funeral of a childhood friend, Luke, who murdered his wife and son before committing suicide. Falk decides to investigate to find out the reasons that lie behind this tragedy. Could it be that the drought, which has stricken the rural town for more than ten years and driven many of its inhabitants out of their minds, has something to do with it?

The rest of the cast of The Dry has yet to be disclosed, but shooting has already been slated to begin in early 2019 in the State of Victoria, Australia, under the direction of Robert Connolly (Paper Planes). The feature will not be released until January 2020. This latest project will be the second that Eric Bana has worked on with Connolly, who produced Romulus, my father, which starred Bana and was directed by Richard Roxburgh in 2007.

Known for his performance in Troy opposite Brad Pitt, and his starring role in Hulk, the Australian actor’s talents have recently been on show in Dirty John: A drama series also starring Connie Britton, which launched on the US channel Bravo on November 25, and will shortly be available worldwide on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews