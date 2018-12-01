Naomi Campbell opens up in new YouTube series

Model Naomi Campbell is seen here posing during a photocall for the television format 'The Face'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 1 — Supermodel Naomi Campbell is launching a new YouTube channel offering fans an insight into her life.

The fashion star has teamed up with the video platform to launch Being Naomi, a channel that will see her share her experiences as one of the biggest catwalk models of her generation, as well as an activist, entrepreneur, and general all-around influencer.

“I want to share it with women across the world, and especially women and young women in Africa,” Campbell tells the camera in her debut video, introducing her latest project. “I want to see the next generation use the things that I’ve said.” In an Instagram clip sharing the news with her six million followers, she says: “It’s amazing that I have the opportunity to tell you my story, show you who I really am, and inform you about the issues that are close to my heart.”

According to WWD, Campbell’s first videos will span topics as diverse as her New Year’s resolutions, the story of how she was discovered as a model, and a livestream of the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa. Her first video is titled Why I love Nelson Mandela and details her friendship with the famous leader.

Campbell isn’t the only fashion figure tapping into the YouTube scene lately — designer Victoria Beckham also announced earlier this week that she had launched a channel on the video sharing platform. The British creative will use her new account to share beauty tutorials and styling tips with her fans. — AFP-Relaxnews