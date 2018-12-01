Beauty star Sylvia Gani launches eyeshadow palette with BH Cosmetics

Sylvia Gani Instagram 2018 — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @sylviagani

NEW YORK, Dec 1 — Canadian YouTuber Sylvia Gani is the latest beauty vlogger to get her own cosmetics collection.

The influencer has teamed up with BH Cosmetics on a 22-pan eyeshadow palette launching on December 5, as first reported by WWD.

“After working on this for 1 year, it’s surreal to finally be able to share it with you all,” the star told her 695,000 Instagram followers. “This is a dream come true for me and I wouldn’t be here without you guys.”

A video clip accompanying the message shows a sleek black and gold palette, filled with vivid and neutral hues in metallic and matte finishes. The names of the eyeshadows appear to veer towards the empowering, with monikers including ‘Goddess,’ ‘Queen’ and ‘Self-Love’.

“I was thinking, like, if there was one palette that I had to pick for the rest of my life and I couldn’t use anything else, what shades would I need and want?” Gani, whose YouTube channel has 2.3 million subscribers, told WWD.

BH Cosmetics has a history of collaborating with influencers — the brand has previously partnered with the beauty expert Raye Boyce (aka ‘ItsMyRayeRaye’) on an eyeshadow, highlighter and contour palette, as well as a nine-piece brush set for face and eyes, and also recently joined forces with German beauty influencer ‘Marvyn Macnificent’ on a unicorn-themed ‘Marvycorn Palette.’ — AFP-Relaxnews