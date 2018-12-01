PIVOT’s new yoga collection wants to help you improve your postures

PIVOT yoga shirt and pants — Picture courtesy of PIVOT Yoga

NEW YORK, Dec 1 — New brand PIVOT Yoga is hoping to correct our yoga poses at home with its new smart clothing range.

As reported by The Verge this week, PIVOT Yoga is launching a matching set of yoga pants and top which, thanks to a series of small sensors on the fabric, can track the body’s movements during your asanas for immediate feedback on your alignment.

After putting on the clothes, users will also need to install PIVOT’s app on their smartphone (which at the moment is iOS only), choose one of the available classes, and follow the workout. During the class users can ask their teacher for feedback on their poses to ensure that they are getting it right.

The battery charge for the sensors lasts for one week, which should see you through a few classes, and the clothes can even be machine washed as long as you use a cold cycle, although make sure to avoid the tumble dryer. As well as high tech sensors PIVOT have also designed the yoga clothes to keep you dry and comfortable, and with ease of movement as you flow.

Available in purple heather or charcoal, the PIVOT Yoga shirt and pant are available for pre-order now in the US and Canada priced at US$99 (RM414), plus a US$19-a-month unlimited subscription fee for the classes. — AFP-Relaxnews