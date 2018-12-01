Adidas Golf’s new SS19 adicross range features new footwear, fabric innovations

The Crossknit 3.0 from adidas Golf. — Picture courtesy of Adida

NEW YORK, Dec 1 — Adidas Golf has revealed its new SS19 adicross collection, the brand’s urban-inspired range for wear both on and off the course.

The apparel collection has been designed around the brand’s Primeknit material, a first in the game according to adidas. Each piece has been created to withhold its shape and features a seamless construction, moisture-wicking fabrics, and plenty of stretch for a flattering and comfortable fit. Players can also choose from a range of pieces such as the adicross Piqué Polo (US$80/RM334), which also features a unique golf print, the adicross Hybrid Shorts (US$85), and for layering up the adicross Primeknit Sweatshirt (US$200) and adicross Primeknit Anorak Hoodie (US$180).

The SS19 collection will also introduce new footwear, including the adicross PPF (US$90), which is new to the adicross line, and offers golfers another non-traditional spikeless option for the course with a breathable and water-repellant upper, a Puremotion outsole with 169 strategically placed lugs for improved traction, and flexible Bounce midsole cushioning.

The Crossknit 3.0 (US$150) is the latest update of the popular Crossknit style, and will be available in three colorways of grey, blue, and black with green outsole. The shoe has been designed with adidas’s signature BOOSTTM cushioning for extra comfort, as well as a lightweight water-repellent textile upper and the spikeless Puremotion outsole.

The entire adicross apparel collection will be available online at adidas.com and at select retailers worldwide from December 1, with footwear available beginning February 1, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews