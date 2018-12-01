Chinese official says 'consensus steadily increasing' in US trade talks

Wang said officials negotiating easing trade tensions between the US and China were making progress. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 — Chinese and US officials negotiating easing trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies were making progress yesterday but differences remain, a Chinese official told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“Consensus is steadily increasing,” said Wang Xiaolong, the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s department of international economic affairs.

“There are also differences,” Wang added.

A White House official, asked wether the US agreed with the Chinese official’s assessment, simply referred to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s earlier comments to reporters. — Reuters