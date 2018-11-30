Firemen free kids who accidentally locked themselves inside car in Bandar Sunway

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A three-year-old girl and her nine-month old brother were rescued about 30 minutes after accidentally locking themselves in their father’s car at Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, near here today.

In the 6.30pm incident, the father of the two children was said to have left them in the car as he got out to pass a letter to his neighbour.

Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department chief Deputy Commissioner Shahril Anuar Syed Sulaiman said they received a call at 6.35pm and six personnel arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

“Our men tried to teach the little girl how to open the car door, including playing with her using a torchlight. She finally did what she was told to do,” he said in a statement, adding that the whole process took almost 20 minutes. — Bernama