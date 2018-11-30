Perak mulls limiting operation hours of entertainment centres to 1am

Ahmad Faizal was commenting on whether Perak plans to follow DBKL’s lead. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 30 — The Perak government will study limiting the operations hours of all entertainment centres in the state to 1am every day.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government will discuss with the local authorities the need to limit the operations hours of these centres in Perak.

“To me, the situation in Perak especially in Ipoh, is still under control, if there are people (at the entertainment centres) until late into the night, it is not affecting public order.

“I will get feedback from the local authorities before implementing or not,” he told reporters after launching the Darul Ridzuan Literary Award Presentation Ceremony, sixth edition and the Nusantara Night in conjunction with the Ninth International Folk Poetry and Song Festival (PULARA) here tonight.

Ahmad Faizal was commenting on whether there is a need to emulate Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) which is proposing to limiting the operations hours of all entertainment centres in the federal capital to 1am.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad, however, said a small number of these centres would be given special permission to operate until 3am or 5am.

He said DBKL would also start enforcing the regulation on entertainment centres which operate longer than 1am by January next year. — Bernama