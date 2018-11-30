Dr Wan Azizah: Pakatan presidential council to decide on Cameron Highlands seat

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at the National Heart Institute (IJN) to visit injured fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in Kuala Lumpur November 30, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council will hold a meeting soon over the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat which has become vacant following a court ruling earlier today, said PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The meeting will be held following the decision of the Election Court which declared Barisan Nasional (BN)’s victory in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency in the 14th general election (GE14) in May, was null and void.

“We will hold a PH meeting (of coalition parties) and will decide how to deal with this latest development,” she said when asked about the court decision.

Judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi in her decision said corrupt practices were committed to influence and induce voters in the constituency with the knowledge and consent of BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh.

On June 4, PH candidate M. Manogaran, who is from DAP, filed a petition to seek a declaration that the result of the 14th general election for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency should be null and void as it had violated the Election Offences Act 1954.

Manogaran claimed that Sivarraajh who won the seat had campaigned with Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is now the state mentri besar and had bribed Orang Asli voters through several Tok Batin (community heads) of between RM30 to RM1,000, to ensure they voted only for BN.

Dr Wan Azizah spoke to reporters after visiting Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the firefighter who was a victim of the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights near Subang Jaya.

The deputy prime minister spent almost half an hour visiting the 24-year-old firefighter and his family.

Dr Wan Azizah advised the public not to visit Muhammad Adib as the firefighter needed to receive treatment and recover.

“What is more important is for (Muhamad) Adib to have good treatment and care because he is in a very vulnerable state. I am a doctor first, we need to take care of him, we cannot have many visitors because we all bring in or carry germs that cannot be seen.

“So I think it’s important that we collectively take care and hope that he will recover,” she said. — Bernama