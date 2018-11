The price of RON97 petrol for December will drop 31 sen to RM2.50 per litre from midnight.

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 Nov — The price of RON97 petrol for December will drop 31 sen to RM2.50 per litre from midnight.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) announced this via its Facebook page, adding that the price of RON95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged at RM2.20 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively. — Bernama