80 hackers vie for cumulative prize of RM30,000 in PLUS Hackathon 2018

The country’s largest highway concessionaire PLUS organised a Hackathon aimed at producing innovative and creative applications. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A total of 80 hackers from 20 teams are competing for a cumulative prize of up to RM30,000 in the PLUS Hackathon 2018 programme.

The competition organised by PLUS Malaysia Berhad for the very first time is aimed at creating and producing innovative and creative applications or products for the country’s largest highway concessionaire.

PLUS Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid said the programme was in line with the company’s goal of providing a smarter and high-tech highway travel experience to customers.

He said the programme would also provide opportunities for participants to share ideas on creating or developing innovative applications, including unique prototypes to help PLUS provide smarter, safer, and cost-effective highway services in the future.

“The team which is successful in creating a product, prototype or interesting and practical application will be given the opportunity to collaborate and become PLUS’ smart partner,” he said during the launch of the programme, here today.

Themed #hackingthehighway, the 24-hour non-stop competition which began today is being participated by experts in digital application creation, computer software, graphic designers, project managers, and other related fields. — Bernama