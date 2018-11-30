Tom Hanks to play Geppetto the woodcarver in 'Pinocchio'?

Actor Tom Hanks arrives to attend the National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 30 ― The voice of Toy Story puppet Woody could play the creator of Pinocchio in Disney's live-action remake of the 1940 animated classic.

Tom Hanks is in line to play woodcarver and Pinocchio creator Geppetto in an undated Disney movie about the wooden puppet that wants to become a real boy.

The award-winning actor and producer has been approached over the role, according to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, Collider, Variety and TheWrap.

Hanks previously played Walt Disney himself in the 2013 period drama and Mary Poppins making-of, Saving Mr. Banks.

Paul King of the Paddington franchise is to direct from a script by Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2), Chris Weitz (Rogue One, Cinderella) and King.

Previous live-action remakes from the House of Mouse include Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book, with Dumbo and Aladdin being prepared for 2019.

Disney's Pinocchio remake is separate from the 2020 Netflix project which remains an animated feature; that project will use a stop-motion technique and has Guillermo del Toro as one of its co-directors. ― AFP-Relaxnews