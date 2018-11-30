Mohd Reza is new Navy chief

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu conducts the pinning of rank ceremony for Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany in Kuala Lumpur November 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany has been appointed as the new Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief, replacing Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin, effective today.

The pinning of rank and handing-over of duty between Mohd Reza, who was RMN deputy chief before this, and Ahmad Kamarulzaman who will go on leave prior to retirement, was held at the Defence Ministry here, witnessed by its minister, Mohamad Sabu.

Also present were Deputy Defence Minister, Liew Chin Tong, and Malaysian Armed Forces chief, General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

Mohd Reza, 55, is the 17th Chief of Navy. He was appointed as RMN deputy chief on July 13, 2018.

The Kuala Lumpur-born joined RMN on May 1, 1981 after completing his studies at the Royal Military College.

Mohd Reza had held a number of important posts including Joint Forces commander, RMN frigate KD Lekiu commanding officer and Naval Region 1 commander.

The RMN in a statement said during Ahmad Kamarulzaman three-year tenure at the top, the Navy had moved more professionally in tandem with the development and modernisation of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

It said several initiatives and approaches were undertaken despite the RMN facing financial constraints, adding that its 15-to-5 Fleet Transformation Programme was a turning point in overcoming the issue of old assets while steering RMN’s modernisation.

“Tan Sri Kamarulzaman was also concerned about the skill levels and academic qualifications of RMN personnel, for those skills and qualifications acquired by them to be duly recognised,” it added.

On another note, it said PASKAL The Movie, a Malaysian military action film, had opened the eyes of the public on the role and responsibilities of the Pasukan Khas Laut, an elite unit in the RMN. — Bernama