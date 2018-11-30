Hear Arctic Monkeys’ new track ‘Anyways’

British lead vocal and guitar Alex Turner of the band Arctic Monkeys performs during the 12th Alive Music Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon on July 12, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 30 ― Arctic Monkeys have unveiled a new track that comes from the B-side of their new Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino single.

Today, the band released a 7" of the title track from their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and it's joined by the previously unreleased song Anyways.

The new track features a similar lounge-y sound to that found in the songs that made it onto the LP.

The 7" of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out now on vinyl, while both tracks are likewise available on digital platforms.

The band is headed out on tour to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South American in 2019 in support of their recent LP, with dates currently scheduled from late February to early April and including appearances at all three South American Lollapalooza festivals. ― AFP-Relaxnews