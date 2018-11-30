Siemens to propel Penang into smart city by 2030, says CEO

A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich May 30, 2014. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 30 — Siemens Malaysia Sdn Bhd has introduced its fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) automation and digitalisation initiative to spur the growth of key vertical markets to propel Penang as a smart city by 2030.

Industry 4.0 is a term representing the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, which includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and cognitive computing.

Siemens Malaysia Sdn Bhd President and Chief Executive Officer Indranil Lahiri said the Penang government’s declaration to dynamically transforming Penang into a fully smart state by 2030 was not a far-fetched vision as it was backed by people-centric plans that were already in the making.

Indranil said that state government also found themselves an able partner in Siemens Malaysia which formed strategic initiatives in support of the more immediate and long-term goal to develop a robust digital ecosystem.

“In the next 12 years, the people of Penang will be digital leaders with the savviness to engage technology and digital innovations seamlessly in their operational and organisational environment,” he said during the Siemens Digitalisation Expedition roadshow here today.

Indranil said that localisation was a forte of Siemens as a global digitalisation company with the context of local market needs and demands being the foremost priority.

“Customers understanding of technologies, concerns and solutions sought provide insight into customisation of technologies for each of their unique supply chain process,” he added.

Earlier, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Business System Director Jariyah Hashim officiated the roadshow, which will be held next in the East Coast on Dec 12.

Meanwhile, Indranil encouraged small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia to approach Siemens Malaysia to seek technological advisory and solutions to push their businesses towards the age of automation and digitalisation.

He said smaller businesses would require the adaption of Industry 4.0 in order to be able to stand a chance to compete against larger corporations.

“From the beginning, the cost for the technological solutions for the SMEs can be really low, ranging from RM10,000 to RM20,000. But once it is proven that these solutions to be very effective for the SMEs and their businesses grow overtime, then they can partner with us for a bigger deal,” Indranil said.

He said over 60 per cent of local manufacturing companies in the different vertical markets such as pharmaceutical, food and beverages, medical devices and electric and electronic in Penang had benefited from more efficient and transparent operations in their organisations by trusting Siemens as their value-added partner. — Bernama