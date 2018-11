The airline said the flight departed KLIA2 at 3.16pm after a change of planes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — AirAsia has confirmed that Flight AK538 that was scheduled to depart Kuala Lumpur for Phnom Penh today experienced a technical issue while being pushed back from the parking bay.

Contrary to claims, there was no fire, according to a statement from AirAsia Malaysia.

“At no point were our guests or crew in any danger. All guests were directed to a new aircraft which departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) at 3.16pm,” said the budget carrier. — Bernama