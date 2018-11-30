Mourinho: Sanchez facing long time out after hamstring injury

Sanchez’s first team starts have been rare in November, and he came on as a substitute in the league games against Manchester City and Crystal Palace. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 30 ― Alexis Sanchez’s miserable spell at Manchester United took another turn for the worse today with manager Jose Mourinho announcing he faces several weeks out with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Chilean forward, dropped from the squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League win over Swiss outfit Young Boys, suffered the injury in training yesterday.

“It is an aggressive muscular injury,” Mourinho said at today’s press conference.

“He has not had a scan yet but the player is experienced. He knows what injury is.

“From my experience, the painful scream and way it happened, it will be a long time.

“It is not a little muscular injury that he will be ready in a week or 10 days.

“For me and Alexis Sanchez, the grade is different to the one that Lindelof (expected to miss three weeks due to a thigh strain suffered against Crystal Palace last weekend) has and that was not easy.”

Sanchez’s first team starts have been rare in November, and he came on as a substitute in the league games against Manchester City and Crystal Palace. He last started in the victory at Juventus in the Champions League on November 7. ― AFP