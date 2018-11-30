Turnaround pace continues for UMW Holdings in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The turnaround pace for UMW Holdings continued in the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 when it recorded a net profit of RM128.1 million against a net loss of RM29.4 million chalked up in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue was up at RM3.29 billion from RM2.64 billion recorded in the corresponding period, mainly contributed by the automotive segment which saw car sales improve during the three-month Goods and Services Tax free period.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the automotive segment registered a higher revenue of RM2.64 billion from RM2.12 billion in the previous corresponding quarter.

Meanwhile, the equipment segment revenue grew to RM403.4 million from RM369.3 million previously on higher export and increased demand in the construction industry.

Manufacturing engineering segment recorded a higher revenue of RM253.6 million from RM155.8 million contributed by its aerospace business, which begun generating revenue from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Its oil & gas segment registered a revenue of RM9.5 million and loss before taxation of RM17.8 million, which was lower than the previous corresponding quarter on winding down of operations in this segment.

For the overall nine-months period of 2018, it recorded a net profit of RM326.6 million against a loss of RM218.5 million.

Revenue rose to RM8.62 billion from RM8.10 billion, previously.

Going forward, it expected the automotive segment to perform satisfactorily in the fourth quarter of 2018 amid the reintroduction of the Sales and Service Tax on September 1, 2018, which most likely would impact consumer demand.

“The segment has remained challenging with intense competition and continuation of strict lending guidelines. The recently launched new models have attracted positive interest, with further momentum to be built at the forthcoming Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2018,” it said.

Similarly, it expected the equipment segment to contribute satisfactorily in the fourth quarter with strong growth in private consumption and other infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing & engineering segment was likely to contribute better revenue in the last quarter of 2018. — Bernama