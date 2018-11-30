Draw at Bukit Jalil would be a ‘success’, ex-Thai coach says

The Malaysian football team undergoes training ahead of their AFF Suzuki Cup first leg semi-final clash against Thailand tomorrow, at Bukit Jalil Stadium November 30, 2018. — Picture Razak Ghazali

BANGKOK, Nov 30 ― Former Thai coach Kiatisuk Senamuang believed that the “War Elephants” should aim for a draw in their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 first leg semi-final encounter against Malaysia at Bukit Jalil Stadium tomorrow night.

A draw for Milovan Rajevac’s boys tomorrow, according to him, would be a good result for their return leg in Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium on Dec 5.

“Our goal for tomorrow’s game should be to notch a draw with the Malaysian team, so that we have a high chance of getting into the final as we will be playing home next week.”

“I think if we are able to secure a draw with Malaysia tomorrow, we should consider (the draw result) as a success,” said the former striker for the national team to Bernama when contacted here today.

During his spell as Thailand’s senior team head coach from 2014 until 2018, Kiatisuk or “Zico” as he is known in the football-mad country, successfully led his team to a double AFF Suzuki Cup championship in 2014 and 2016.

Thailand are gunning for their third consecutive AFF Suzuki Cup this year.

Despite believing that a draw tomorrow would be good enough for Thailand, Kiatisuk nevertheless would not rule out a win for the “War Elephants” as there is a “50-50” chance for that result.

“But that (win) won’t be easy as we will be playing in their home ground (Bukit Jalil Stadium),” he said while acknowledging that Bukit Jalil Stadium with 80,000 cheering Malaysian fans could be a key factor in determining tomorrow’s result.

Malaysian fans, he said, could “influence the game and fire the Malaysian players”, resulting in more pressure for Thai players.

Despite predicting a tough night for the “War Elephants” in Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kiatisuk believed the Thai players are capable of absorbing the immense pressure tomorrow as they are experienced and better players than their counterparts.

Asked about any particular Malaysian players who could pose a problem for Thailand tomorrow, he singled out Harimau Malaya’s number nine, striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha who has been in prolific form throughout the competition, with four goals to his credit.

“Of course number nine, he is an experienced player and full of tricks, so we must mark him and make him unable to play freely,” he said about the Malaysian striker.

Norshahrul or “Mat Yo” trails Thailand’s Adisak Kraisorn, who has eight goals to his tally.

Vietnam will take on Philippines in another semi-final first leg match. ― Bernama