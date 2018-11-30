Bitcoin falls over 7pc, heads towards one-year low

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been mauled in recent weeks. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 30 — Bitcoin fell as much as 7 per cent today, heading towards a recent one-year low in a broad-based selloff in cryptocurrencies.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency fell to US$3,920.35 (RM16,401.18) in late morning trade, heading towards a September 2017 low of US$3,474.73 hit on Sunday. Other cryptocurrencies including Ethereum’s ether and Ripple’s XRP also weakened.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been mauled in recent weeks, with analysts citing increased US regulatory scrutiny and a delay to January 2019 of the widely-anticipated launch of bitcoin futures by Bakkt, Intercontinental Exchange’s crypto platform have fuelled the downturn. — Reuters